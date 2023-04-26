Lockwood Schools sign - VAULT IMAGE
LOCKWOOD, Mont. - The Lockwood superintendent has resigned, but is said to continue at the school district until the end of the year.

Tobin Nassavio is stepping down for family and future professional goals.

The following is the resignation letter from Nassavio:

Download PDF Tobin Nassavio resignation letter

In a school meeting Tuesday night, the school district lined out a step-by-step plan on how they intend to find someone to fill his shoes.

The following is the plan for the search to find a new superintendent from the Montana School Boards Association:

Download PDF Lockwood superintendent search letter

