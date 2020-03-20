Lockwood School District is one of many school districts across the state that has seen on-campus instruction suspended due to the Coronavirus. A special board meeting was held Friday afternoon to discuss the future of this school year. Typically, middle and high school students are required to be in class for 1,080 hours with elementary students required to be in class for 720 hours. However with the school closing campus to students -- alternative means to education are now required.

Lockwood High School Principal Gordon Klasna says "one thing that the state is allowing us to do is if teachers are providing work or are working from home or from their classrooms and sending work home to those students, that counts for us as well. So going to that proficiency based model will be a benefit to schools across the state."

Beyond education, some students also rely on school to fulfill their breakfast and lunch needs, something Principal Klasna is happy to see being addressed by the Lockwood School District.

"Everyone is stepping up, whether it be helping to get meals out before school or to get meals out in the morning or at lunch hour, librarians are getting books out for kids to take home so they can be reading and doing that as well," says Klasna.

Like School District Two, Lockwood Schools are also providing free breakfast and lunch to students in the Lockwood community. From Monday through Friday, families can go to the Lockwood Elementary School to pick up breakfast and lunch during the designated times. Lockwood Kitchen Manager Ashley McKinaey is one of those who is out serving meals daily. McKinaey says "a lot of our Lockwood community doesn't have the means for it and for a lot of our kids this is where they eat. This is where they depend on their breakfast and lunch so it's important for us to be out here."

As for School District Two, they are continuing to serve meals at various middle schools in the district while also turning to mobile food trailers to deliver meals at several elementary schools in the district.

Breakfast at Lockwood Elementary School can be picked up between 7:30am-8:30am. Lunch is served between 11:30am-12:30pm. For direct access to Lockwood School District's COVID-19 statement, click here. For up to date information on Lockwood School District, follow this link to their Facebook page.

For meal information and more information on School District Two's COVID-19 policy, click here.