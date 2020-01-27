Truancy defined is simply when students do not show up to school without a valid excuse or reason.

In Montana, missing nine days out of the school year counts as truancy and is actually a law here in the treasure state.

It's been proven that attendance in school is linked with achievement as well as other outside factors like confidence in school and socialization.

Some main indicators of truancy issues in students are the obvious one, poor attendance, a low grade point average, and shaky parent-teacher relationships.

Teachers at Lockwood like Kristi Laib believe the problem of truancy isn't necessarily out of hand, but certainly acknowledged.

"I think it's pretty average for this area. We do have some students who miss quite a bit and it really affects them academically. But we also have a great student base that show up almost every day," said Laib.