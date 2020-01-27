Lockwood Public Schools "Tough Topics": Truancy
Truancy defined is simply when students do not show up to school without a valid excuse or reason.
In Montana, missing nine days out of the school year counts as truancy and is actually a law here in the treasure state.
It's been proven that attendance in school is linked with achievement as well as other outside factors like confidence in school and socialization.
Some main indicators of truancy issues in students are the obvious one, poor attendance, a low grade point average, and shaky parent-teacher relationships.
Teachers at Lockwood like Kristi Laib believe the problem of truancy isn't necessarily out of hand, but certainly acknowledged.
"I think it's pretty average for this area. We do have some students who miss quite a bit and it really affects them academically. But we also have a great student base that show up almost every day," said Laib.
Students in the Lockwood Public Schools system are encouraged to only miss no more than 10% of the school year, which comes out to 18 days.
The protocol that the Lockwood Public Schools system follows includes working and meeting with each family of truant students individually, finding a long term solution to the problem, and even rewarding students who do not miss more than 10% of the school year or have perfect attendance.
That's right, every quarter counselors hold a ceremony for the students with good or perfect attendance bringing out a red carpet and presenting certificates to the students, and even a getting to share high fives with all the other students watching the ceremony.
One other big sign of students with truancy issues are one's that are not involved with their school in terms of playing sports or being a part of school clubs.
And one important note for parents is that there is no distinction between an excused absence and non-excused absence. So frequent trips to the doctor or sick days will count toward that 10% of days missed during the school year.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.