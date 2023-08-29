Lockwood, MT- According to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, mountain lions are typically reclusive animals that tend to stay away from humans and their activities.

But many factors such as food scarcity and travel can lead a wild animal into developed residential areas.

And F.W.P. says this is a good reminder of our place in Montana’s eco system.

Region 5 Communication and Education Director for F.W.P., Chrissy Webb says that living in this region comes with added responsibilities.

Webb says that “us living in Montana just have to adapt to keep ourselves safe and keep the wildlife wild and we can enjoy living in this awesome state with a lot of cool wildlife species."

Webb goes on to explain how you can keep yourself and your kids safe, if you worry about animal attacks, and she says that the "biggest thing is to travel in a group so if you are sending your kiddos off to school ideally have an adult going with the kids if that's not possible at least having the kids walk in a group of students."

Webb continued by advising people to also "avoid walking at dawn and dusk whenever possible that's typically when species like mountain lions being their most active and if there is really significant concern, bear spray even though it's called bear spray is effective on a number of mammal species including mountain lions.”

Webb also suggests keeping small animals inside, or in a secured area if you’re worried about their safety.

Many Lockwood parents posted concerns about their children, and them traveling to and from places on Facebook.

But one Lockwood Schools student walks to school and home every day with his mom and dogs, and says he knows the steps to staying safe.

Ten-year-old Aiden theorizes that the big cats "normally come from back there on the mountain and they come down into the city. But I've heard there's a lot of them, like alot alot of them, but this is like the only year we've had mountain lions..."

And went on to offer the advice" if you really are worried about it just don't walk by yourself, if you have dogs or any pets you can still walk with them."

If you do see a mountain lion near your home, F.W.P. suggests contacting your local office when you are safely able to.

The F.W.P. office says their policy, as in the case of the most recent mountain lion sighting on august 22nd, is to observe the animal, if it isn't exhibiting abnormal behavior, they want to leave it be.

Their other choice would be to euthanize the animal.

F.W.P. also says they won’t relocate these animals because of problems they’ve dealt with when they tried to do so in the past.

But most of all F.W.P. wants to stress that Montana is home to a diverse ecosystem, and that the presence of a mountain lion or other wild animal doesn't necessarily require a human intervention to make sure everyone stays safe.