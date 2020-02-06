Lockwood High School set to fully open this August

Ground was broken for the construction of the new Lockwood High School in February of 2019. Currently, the high school is only open to freshman.

Lockwood Schools superintendent Tobin Novasio says that once the high school is completed, it will have a five hundred seat gymnasium with a college length basketball court, a new football stadium with AstroTurf along with a competition track along the outside of the football field.

Novasio believes the high school has a chance to be one of the best across the state.

"It'll be the most unique high school in the state of Montana. There are several individual situations that other schools don't have. We have a 700 seat auditorium will probably be the nicest place to watch a concert in the Billings area. Large career and tech ed shops, an amazing library, we will have a lecture hall that most high schools don't have," says Novasio.

Novasio says that the school will be completed and ready to be open for the 2020-2021 school year.