Lockwood High School hosts grand opening

LOCKWOOD, Mont. - After months of construction, several trips to Helena, and the passing of a nearly $50 million bond, the community of Lockwood has a brand new high school to call its own.

The school is home to many state-of-the-art facilities, including a brand new technical education center named in memory of former Lockwood coach, teacher, and school board member, Don Reed.

"This was his dream," says Superintendent Tobin Novasio, "He's the one that lit the fire to build this high school in myself and the other trustees."

Novasio says the high school has potential to be one of the best in the state. The school will be opening this year with a mixture of online and in-person learning on August 26.