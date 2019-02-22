Lockwood High School breaks ground

LOCKWOOD, Mt. - A big day for the Lockwood community as ground has officially been broken for the construction of a brand new high school.

Drums pounded and hands clapped as shovels finally hit the dirt. A new high school is officially under construction in the Lockwood community.

A mill levy was passed in May of 2018 to expand the K-8 school district to K-12. Superintendent of Lockwood schools Tobin Novasio says a lot of pressure comes with a project of this magnitude, especially after receiving a check from the community for $50 million.

"You know its nice to come and celebrate how far we have gotten but i will tell you that here at the school our focus is really on how much further we have to go," said Novasio

As construction for this groundbreaking project is set to start as soon it's warm enough to pour concrete. Nick Pancheau, Principal with Collaborative Design Architects told KULR-8 a little bit about how important a project like this is for the Lockwood community.

"My grandmother went to school in Lockwood, my mom went to school in Lockwood. My kids now go to school in Lockwood and we'll get to see them go through K-12 out here. It's an exciting time for the community. It's exciting to build community support," said Pancheau.

The entire high school is set to be open in the fall of 2020, with one portion set to be completed by fall of 2019.

"Our auxiliary building is going to be used to house our Freshmen next year so that they aren't going to have to transfer into the high schools in Billings and then come back out as Sophomores," said Novasio.

There's a lot to be done on this project, and today was just the first step.