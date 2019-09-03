BILLINGS, Mont. -- Lockwood High School opened its doors to to an inaugural class of exactly one hundred freshmen.

"The work that it took for our construction partners to get this building up and running and for my team as far as hiring staff and getting curriculum in place has been a lot of work," says Superintendent Tobin Novasio, "and it's real exciting and to see the looks on the faces of the students this morning makes it all worth while."

Construction is still at the half-way point, but Novasio says the entire high school should be finished next year.

"It was almost impossible this time last year to think of this being here and that's Lockwood, we're a can-do community and we get stuff done," continues Novasio.

A $49.9 million dollar bond passed by Lockwood voters made all the difference in allowing the district to expand from K-8, paving the way to building a brand new school.

"This is pretty exciting," says Lockwood School Board Chair Tim Sather, "This has been a lot of years of talks and a lot of people's work and hours of labor and trips to Helena and kind of culminating and our kids are in school finally so again this is a day for the kids finally, the construction guys, the architects have done a great job to get us here but its great to have the kids in our school. it's pretty exciting."

Superintendent Novasio says they still have 140,000 square feet still to build.