Lockwood Fire received a special gift from one of their own to display at their fire station.

Jen Sager is an EMT and Technician with St. Vincent Healthcare's Emergency Department. Her boyfriend, Ben, works for Lockwood Fire.

Sager made the fire department a large flag display, composed entirely of used fire hoses from Lockwood Fire.

She says she saw the idea on Pinterest, and decided to make the flag to thank all the firefighters for serving their community.

"First of all this is a huge surprise, this is a very large gift it's not something you expect to show up right after Christmas. But because we have a new station we have a great place to display it so we were equally accepting because it's going to have a prominent place right here in our community room. But then secondarily to come from one of our family, even if its extended family, makes it special," said Lockwood Fire Chief, John Staley.

Sager says the local Home Depot donated the paint for the stars and stripes display once they found out about her project.

She also used the extra fire house available to make Christmas ornaments for everyone at the station.

Sager says all fire departments have a brotherhood mentality, but to her, Lockwood fire truly is a special family.

"I've been involved with other fire departments before and I have to say this is probably the most accepting fire department that I've been in that truly becomes family, that it's not only in the department we see each other, but it's also outside the department whee we get together and enjoy the outdoors and get along like family," said Jen Sager.

Chief Staley says the flag will be professionally lit and it will hang in the hallway of the Lockwood Community Room at the station.