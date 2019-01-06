Chief John Staley with Lockwood Fire says after three serious grass fires in Lockwood, now the department is turning their attention to alternative heat sources in homes.

Chief Staley advises the community to not bring any space heaters or kerosene heaters inside without proper venting. He also warns against putting these alternative heaters too close to anything that could potentially be flammable.

Fireplaces that haven't been cleaned in a while can also become an issue.

Anything that burns fuels can potentially release carbon monoxide in the air of your home. Chief Staley says you cannot smell carbon monoxide, and with the increase use of alternative heaters, carbon monoxide calls will be their primary concern for the next few weeks due to the cold temperatures.

"In fact what happens now is we go on a lot of carbon monoxide calls. People's detectors will go off and they don't know what it means, so they'll call us rather than step outside. We always tell them if it goes off step outside. If you have headaches, and nobody has been sick, go outside," said Lockwood Fire Chief, John Staley.

Staley also advises to not put your carbon monoxide alarms in a furnace room or kitchen where gas is typically burning. You should put the alarms near the floor in your bedrooms in order to be properly alarmed if there is a carbon monoxide problem.