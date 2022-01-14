LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Lockwood Family Medicine (with SCL Health) will open in April 2022 on the Lockwood Schools campus.

It will be the first primary care provider clinic in Lockwood. SCL Health said the clinic will have x-ray capabilities, a full-service lab, a behavioral health specialist and four primary care providers.

Assistant Superintendent for Lockwood Schools Don Christman said he believes the medical clinic will help with student attendance.

"I've had several people tell me they are so excited to not have to check their child out of school, drive two hours in, wait for an appointment and then, come back and try to get their child back into school," Christman said. "Employees say the same thing whose kids go to school here."

Christman said the clinic will pay $20,000 a year in rent to the school district. The medical clinic will provide opportunities for vaccination clinics, sports physical clinics and internships.

The clinic will serve the entire community.

"For the older community, the drive into town in the winter just to have their blood pressure checked, and those kind of things," he said. "I'm kind of excited that they'll have a place to go as well that's closer. And it's a lot safer than having to get on the road and head into town when the roads are icy."