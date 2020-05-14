Lockwood family creates a positive spin from a traumatic accident

LOCKWOOD, Mont. -- Emersyn Stahl is like any other three-year-old. Exuberant, joyful and full of love. But, if you look a little closer, you'll soon see she differs in a big way.

On April 27th, Emersyn collided with a lawn mower resulting in the loss of her left big toe and the front half of her right foot. From that moment, it was full steam ahead for parents Mark and Delayne as they quickly searched for medical attention.

"When we arrived at Billings Clinic it was look at, wash out, and transfer, and it was quick," says Delayne. "We were in the hospital around 6 o'clock, we were transferred out at 8 o'clock, we landed in Salt Lake City at Primary Children's at 10 o'clock, she was in the OR at midnight. It was very quick."

Emersyn and her family spend 16 days in Salt Lake City and the Primary Children's Hospital where Emersyn underwent various surgeries and procedures on her lower extremities.

Amidst the grief, help came to the Stahl's in many different forms. From Go Fund Me's to people offering up airline miles to help with travel expenses to having meals delivered to their hotel room to even being offered free lawn maintenance courtesy of Yellowstone Lawn Service.

"Thank you just never seems like a big enough word for everything that has happened. It never feels like it's enough. Really and truly we're beyond grateful, we're beyond blessed. We're very proud to be in a community that steps right up, jumps right in and just takes care of things."

The situation may seem grim to many, but it's Emersyn's courage and spirit that keeps everyone around her going.

"She's shown me what strength is," adds Emersyn's father Mark.

Delayne adds "definitely full circle. I think if we can demonstrate strength and positivity to her, she does the same thing for us and it's just one thing that's going to keep us all going."

If you would like to donate to Emersyn's Go Fund Me, you can do so by clicking here.