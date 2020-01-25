The Yellowstoen County Sheriff's Office confirmed the evacuation was lifted after 8:00 Saturday night.

KULR (Lockwood)- A temporary evacuation has been put in place following a cut gas line on the 1700 block of Canary Ave. in Lockwood.

According to Corporal Spencer Wyse of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, MonDak Utilities and Lockwood are asking that people south of that location on Canary Ave. and Dickie Rd. evacuate that location until it is fixed.

At this time, Corporal Wyse says the wait will be about 3 hours.

There is no word at this time what cut into the gas line.

This story is developing.