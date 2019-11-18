Lockdown lifted at Career Center and Billings West High School, after reported threat

UPDATE: Billings Police Sgt. Harley Cagle says West High School and the Career Center were on temporary lockdown but are now open for students to return to school.

We're continuing to work to get additional information as to what happened.

Billings West High School and the Career center were placed on lockdown Monday morning.

According to Superintendent Greg Upham at approximately 7:50 a threat of a possible shooter was received at West High and Principal Hornby placed the school into lockdown.

The Career Center was also placed into lockdown as there may have been a connection.

Billings police are on site and are following up on the threat.

We have a reporter on scene attempting to gather additional information.

This is a developing story.