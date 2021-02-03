BILLINGS - Police say the lockdown at Bench Elementary is now lifted.

Sgt. Matt Cheney says the school was temporarily locked down while officers served a search warrant at a nearby residence.

Cheney confirmed that Billings SWAT was involved in the operation.

Cheney says the scene is no longer active and that no one was taken into custody.

Cheney would not provide any information regarding the nature of the warrant.

BILLINGS - Billings Public Schools announced Bench Elementary is on lockdown Wednesday as a precautionary action due to a disruption in a close by neighborhood.

BPS wrote in a Facebook post they are working with the Billings Police Department and all students and staff are safe in the building.

BPS will inform the public when the lockdown is over.