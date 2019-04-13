ZooMontana hosts EggStravaganZOO and Science, Too

It was a beautiful day for the EggStravaganZOO and Science, Too at ZooMontana!

Hundreds of families hopped to the event to enjoy the festivities. ZooMontana hosted educational and activity booths, inflatable bounce houses, entertainment, and food trucks. Batman made an appearance and, of course, the Easter bunny made an appearance to say hello to the children.

People from all over the state came to the zoo including Parkar, Anthony, Grace, and Faith who came all the way from Helena for this event. We spoke to kids who attended to ask them about the event.

"We just walked around and looked at the animals and then we went on the bounc-y house over there," Parker and Anthony said. "Then we were doing that scavenger hunt thing."

"It's just like really cool and like, there's lots of bigs eggs and lots of families," Linux said. "It makes me happy."

"Looking at the real animals," Alysa said.

Easter Sunday and Earth Day are so close together that ZooMontana decided to combine the events. This event ran from 10 a.m. Saturday and ended at 4 p.m.