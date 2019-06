BILLINGS, Mont. - Zimmerman Trail is back open after a three-vehicle crash caused the road to close at Grand, halting northbound traffic for a little over an hour Monday.

The crash happened about 12:18 p.m. near the Ace Hardware at 1551 Zimmerman Trail.

According to the Billings Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

BPD says Zimmerman Trail was reopened to traffic at 1:40 p.m.