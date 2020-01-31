BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter celebrated the first anniversary of its barn cat program on Friday, as well as the addition of a new cattery.

The shelter's barn cat program was launched January 31, 2019, and is designed to save the lives of feral cats in the community, according to Triniti Chavez, the executive director of the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

"Historically, people would bring feral cats into the shelter, and we couldn’t adopt them out because of their temperament," Chavez says. She says about 150 feral cats have been adopted out in the last year.

Chavez explained with the barn cat program, YVAS is able to take feral cats and spay or neuter, vaccinate, and ear-tip the cats before placing them in the program.

Pull Quote "We're saving lives every day through our barn cat program."

"We're saving lives every day through our barn cat program," Chavez says.

She says the program is great for farmers, ranchers, warehouse owners, or anyone looking for a good mouser or working cat.

Because there is no adoption fee for feral cats, Chavez says their barn cat program was made possible by donations and grants.

"When we launched the program, everything that we had to launch the program was gifted to us through Walmart grants, but we outgrew our old program," she says.

Through fundraising, YVAS was recently able to purchase a new cattery for their feral cats in the barn cat program.

Chavez says the housing structure has doubled the shelter’s capacity for barn cats and provides more room per cat. She says it's "all-weather capable," providing insulation from Montana’s ever-changing weather.

And the work isn’t done yet. The shelter is hoping to partner with community groups this summer to help enhance the cattery with play structures for the cats.

If you’re interested in adopting a barn cat or two, Chavez says you can call ahead or just come into the shelter to fill out an application. YVAS is open Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.