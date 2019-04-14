We have been following young entrepreneur Karlee Albertson and her booming business since she started. Her chartiable work is now being recognized.

We have video of Karlee Albertson 6 years ago when she first started her business.

"I went in my toy room and I was kind of thinking and then I had an idea to do something like his and so I asked my mom what I can do to help," 7-year-old Karlee said.

Karlee started painting nails to raise money for people- whether it was families, kids, or a person in need- who needed a little Christmas cheer. She buys gifts around Christmas time and will donate them throughout the community. Each year, donating with a bigger budget.

This past year, Karlee raised more than $4,200. She adopted a total of 4 families for Christmas, gave 26 people gift cards to local restaurants and bought 500 dollars worth of gift cards for students at her school. She's also donated pajamas and toys to a toy drive called Cody's Crusade for kids in local hospitals.

Because of her immense work throughout the community, Karlee has been chosen to receive the Prudential Spirit of Community Award where she will represent her school, Castle Rock Middle School, in Washington D.C and be honored.

"I go to D.C. All expense-paid trip and we can go do a lot of things like take a river boat," Karlee Albertson said. "We can go to the museum. They close it down and we actually have a lunch there."

The entrepreneur is also selected to win a national award that is only given to 10 children throughout the nation. It's no surprise Karlee has been recognized by Montana Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester, along with, Governor Bullock.

"Each one saying what?" A KULR-8 reporter asked.

"Just kind of, you know, congratulations on winning the award," Karlee said.

After 6 years of selfless giving to her community, Karlee said it's always felt good knowing people are taken care of around christmas.

"It feels really good knowing that most everybody in town is going to have at least one present under their tree and I'm going to help with that," The young entrepreneur said.

Her mother mentioned Karlee is her biggest inspiration and said her daughter would not be able to do all this without the help of her community.

"If they didn't come in and they didn't believe in what she was doing and make those donations and want to help the community themselves, she wouldn't be able to do it," Kandis Albertson said. "So, it's just amazing that she, as a little girl starting at 7, can inspire a community and a nation to do."

Karlee has raised over $22,000 since she started painting nails for a good cause. Her services are just $3 per person for each visit.