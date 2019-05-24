You can find career options in the Magic City without a college degree

During the "Let's Get to Work" job fair hosted by School District 2 in April, many students were able to look into careers and jobs available in the area. From the job fair, one company was able to hire 10 high school seniors for very good jobs that can turn into life-long careers.

The ten new employees at Sysco Montana are warehouse order selectors. This pays pretty well, which means, you don't necessarily have to have a college degree in order to start a good career.

Chris Gomez is an HR business partner at Sysco Montana. He said last month's job fair was a great opportunity for Sysco. From that job fair, more than twenty high school senior candidates applied for jobs with the company. As for the pay?

"I can tell you we're very competitive in this field for the warehouse order selector position, so they'd be very pleased with their wages," Gomez said.

Not only pay that's too good to pass up, but a career choice as well.

"Sysco Montana also has career paths," Gomez said. "We have a program that allows them to have a career progression within Sysco Montana."

College is not for everyone and companies like Sysco Montana in the Billings area are there, to help those who don't feel like college is the right choice. Gomez said the Billings community can thrive by having students find their career at home, where their heart is.

"That also allows students to really consider that you don't always have to go to college to have a career and to make a decent living," Gomez said. "So here, Sysco Montana provides that opportunity for these local students to stay home and to be able to make a good living here in Billings."

In case you are wondering, a warehouse selector will drive up and down aisles in the warehouse and select boxes and packages of groceries and help ship to local customers around the area.