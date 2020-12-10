RED LODGE, Mont. - The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary welcomes a new member to their family, a 6-year-old bison named Luna.

Luna joins 19-year-old Speedy, the sanctuary's resident bison.

She will remain separated from Speedy, who is in a separate enclosure, by a six foot alleyway for the duration of her 30-day quarantine.

After she completes the quarantine period and gets the “all clear” from the veterinarians, the staff will introduce Speedy and Luna.

The quarantine pen is visible from the regular bison habitat, so the two bison will get used to seeing each other before the introduction.

Gary Robson, executive director of the sanctuary, says the staff is over the "moon" about Luna's arrival, especially for Speedy's sake.

"Bison are herd animals. They're social animals, and for 18 years now that Speedy has been with us, we have been her herd," he says. "It's absolutely wonderful watching Speedy with another bison. This is the first time she's seen another bison in most of her life."

The sanctuary is closed for the season, with plans to re-open on March 1, at which time Luna and Speedy will be on display for visitors.

In the meantime, the sanctuary is looking for funds to help accommodate their newest resident.

Donations can be made on their website.