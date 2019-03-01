Three orphaned mountain lion cubs are currently being housed at the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge. Their mother was hit and killed by a car in Wyoming a few weeks ago. But unfortunately, they can't stay at the sanctuary forever.

The three mountain lions, one male and two females, have been living at the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge for a few weeks now. Wyoming Game and Fish captured the cubs because they were seen wandering around a neighborhood near Cody. In fact, the oldest of the three, the male, took down a mule deer in someone's front yard. Game and Fish wanted to give the cubs a second chance at life, so they made some calls.

When Gary Robson, executive director of the sanctuary, got the call, he was a little hesitant at first. "There was no way to take in three even cubs at this point," he said. "We spent a good bit of time trying to find a place where they could be rehabilitated and released into the wild. It turns out that can't be done with these three. So we found another sanctuary that does have space for them."

The Shambala Preserve is located in Southern California. The preserve provides sanctuary for exotic felines who have been abused and neglected, or like these cubs, cannot be re-released into the wild. Chris Gallucci, director of the preserve, says it give the animals a chance to live their best life.

"We're not putting them in a fish bowl. They're not on display. We don't put on shows, we're trying to let these animals live out their life in dignity," he says. "They didn't ask for this. They just ended up like this."

The Preserve currently has an enclosure that can house all three big cats.

But Robson says he didn't want to let the mountain lions go to California without a piece of the Yellowstone area's heritage.

Robson explained that the land that the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary is on used to be a part of the Crow Reservation, so he reached out to a tribal elder and asked him to name the cubs. He and the elder talked about the personalities of each cat before a name was chosen.

The smallest of the three, a female, was named "Awakkulé," which means "she who owns the land." Her older sister got the name "Ihké" which means "star". The male was named "Akdúxxiile" which means "warrior."

The cubs will be transported to California early next week to live out the rest of their lives at the Shambala Preserve.

If you would like to learn more about the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary, click here.

If you would like to learn more about the Shambala Preserve, click here.