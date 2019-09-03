Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary is encouraging people to visit the grounds as they host events to help spread the word about their mission.

If you haven't been to the sanctuary in Red Lodge, you'll have a chance to get in to the sanctuary for free on Wednesday, September 4th in celebration of National Wildlife Day.

Mountain Khakis, an outdoor apparel outfitter, is sponsoring everyone's admission to the sanctuary, including school groups and educational programs.

The sanctuary is home to many animals that aren't able to live in the wild because they have a condition that prevents them from being able to live on their own. Mountain Khakis is a partner of the sanctuary, even sponsoring the resident bison there.

Executive Director Gary Robson says this is an exciting opportunity for the sanctuary.

"The concept of basically opening the place without us having to bear the expense or the loss of letting everybody in free -cause they're paying for it," he says. "Being able to open for a day, set up education tables, do events for people and still get the revenue and support from the people coming in is pretty amazing."

National Wildlife Day takes place during Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary's normal business hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Khakis will cover admission for everyone who visits the sanctuary on September 4th.

Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary is hosting their second annual Evening of Wine & Wildlife fundraiser this Thursday, September 5th. After a very successful first year, the sanctuary is opening their doors to 150 people for this event.

The sanctuary is partnering with 9 restaurants and caterers from around Red Lodge to provide some small bites for attendees, setting up small food stations throughout the sanctuary.

Babcock and Miles will provide complementary wines for each of the food flavors being offered served in a souvenir sanctuary wine glass.

Robson says funds raised at this event go primarily toward sanctuary operations.

"It's relatively easy to get people to donate to something specific," he says. "It's much, much harder to get funds that just make sure we can pay the people we have at the sanctuary, that we can buy the food we need for the animals."

The fundraiser is from 5:30 to 7:30 on the evening of Thursday, September 5th. As alcohol is being served, the event is only for adults 21 and older.

Tickets are $50 a piece and there are only 150 tickets available. You can purchase your ticket here at the sanctuary's website.