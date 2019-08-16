KULR-8 is proud to be partnering with Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter this weekend for the nationwide pet adoption campaign Clear the Shelters.

Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped inspire thousands of families across the country to open their homes and hearts to shelter pets.

Tiffany Smith with YVAS says right now the shelter has about 100 animals waiting to find their new homes.

"We've got a fun prize wheel to spin where with anybody adopting you can win anything from YVAS swag, to 30 percent off an adoption and even up to a free adoption," Smith said. "So lots of chances for people to come and find their perfect best friend and hopefully save some money too."

The nationwide adoption event takes place this Saturday, August 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

If you can't make it Saturday, the shelter is extending its adoption specials through Sunday.

Then next Saturday, August 24, tune in to KULR-8 at 6:30 p.m. for our 30 minute special coverage of the event.