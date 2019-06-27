BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is far beyond their capacity for cats, and their situation just got worse. The executive director for the shelter says they really need the community's help.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has temporarily transformed their garage into a holding facility for some of the 43 cats who were brought into the shelter just this week. The shelter is in dire need of supplies and donations. Executive Director Triniti Chavez says the shelter is stretched far beyond their means and is asking the community for a little patience while they catch up.

"We will be slower at everything," Chavez said. "From answering the phones, to getting back your city licenses, to processing adoptions, and answering back on social media. We are trying to keep up the best we can, but we've got a lot on our hands right now."

Chavez says the cleaning, litter, medical care, spay and neuter, and microchipping for these cats will cost an extra $400 per day in addition to the more than 100 cats they had in their system just last week.

"We want to care for them. We want to provide for them everything we need. It's just expensive to do it, especially in these numbers," Chavez said.

If you'd like to help, YVAS has a few ways you can do so.

First, adopt! The shelter wants each cat to go to a happy safe home. If you're not ready to commit just yet, you can also foster to adopt, which provides care and support for the animal while it's in your home to see if it's a good fit.

If you can make room in your home for a cat for a short period of time, foster homes are always needed.

Community members who can't take a cat into their home can help the shelter in other ways.

The shelter is asking for wet and dry food but preferably wet. Other supplies needed include litter boxes, paper towels, and cat toys for enrichment.

If you can't donate supplies or money, donate the next best thing – your time. Chavez says volunteers are always welcome at the shelter to help care for and play with the cats.

Chavez also says many of the cats brought into the shelter probably already have homes. People bring them to the shelter with the best of intentions, hoping their owners might come pick them up. But Chavez says, statistically, only 2 percent of owned cats that come to the shelter end up getting back to their home.

Chavez says if you see a cat wandering around your home or neighborhood and it looks happy and healthy, leave it be!

"If they are not looking like they are starving or injured, they will find their way back home," Chavez said. "Cats are really smart and really resourceful."

You can also be a Good Samaritan foster for a wandering cat. Consider working to find its owner or letting it stay with you for a period of time.

In the meantime, many of the cats at the shelter are ready to go home.

"They are spayed, neutered, and microchipped, and we will work with people on the adoption prices," Chavez said. "Normally it's $50 for a cat, but at this point, we just want them to have happy, healthy homes, so we will do what we need to work with people."