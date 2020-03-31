BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has announced it will be offering emergency pet food assistance for residents in need.

YVAS says the program is designed to help families and individuals that have had a sudden loss of income due to COVID-19 and will continue for as long as the shelter is able or until the virus is managed and social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Each week the shelter will post a link to sign up on its Facebook page. There will be a limited number of assistance bags available weekly and sign up is week-to-week.

The shelter says the bags will be filled with enough food to feed a medium-sized dog and an average-sized cat for one week. The shelter says the food will not be consistent from week to week as the program is run solely off donations.