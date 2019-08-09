BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is at cat-pacity.

YVAS Executive Director Triniti Chavez says they recently took in 38 cats from a hoarding situation, which has left the shelter with little to no space.

Right now, YVAS is discounting all cat and kitten adoptions. For as little as $3, you could add a furry friend to your family.

All available cats are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on their shots.

If you can't adopt, the shelter asks you to consider donating, fostering, or volunteering. The shelter is currently in need of wet and dry cat food, litter, paper towels, and new litter boxes.