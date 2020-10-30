BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office staff members are wearing pink patches to support cancer awareness.

"You go down to the jail, you're going to see pink, you're on the street you're going to see pink, administrative staff – you'll see pink," says Lieutenant Robert Lester.

One of their very own, Sergeant Nick Reyna, recently medically retired due to his fight with pancreatic cancer.

The cause hits close to home for Captain Kent O'Donnell too.

"I don't think there's anybody in the community that cancer hasn't touched," he says. "I've had a couple of members in my family...and what has started out as breast cancer awareness and mammograms has turned into survivors and cancer awareness across the board."

Anyone in the community can purchase these patches, even past the month of October, and all proceeds will be donated to support cancer research. Patches can be purchased for $5 at the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.