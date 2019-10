LAUREL, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen in the Laurel area.

YCSO says 57-year-old Lori Bray was last seen leaving the Copper Ridge Casino in Laurel about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bray's car was located later that morning near the intersection of Buffalo Trail and Laurel Airport Road.

Bray has not been seen since. Anyone with information about Lori should call the sheriff’s office at 406-256-2929.