BILLINGS, Mont. - Another Yellowstone County resident has died due to COVID-19 related illness, according to RiverStone Health.

The public health department says the resident, identified as a man in his 80s, died at a Billings hospital on Friday, Jan. 15.

"I hope that the deceased's loved ones find comfort in memories of happier days," said John Felton, RiverStone Health CEO and Yellowstone County health officer. "As the United States death toll from the pandemic approaches 400,000 Americans, I urge everyone to be vaccinated as vaccine becomes available to spare more families the grief that so many have already experienced."

Yellowstone County has lost 175 residents to the pandemic, ten of whom died in the first 15 days of January.

According to RiverStone Health records, at least 14,807 Yellowstone County residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Among those infected, 964 Yellowstone County residents have been hospitalized.

According to RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County received nearly 2,100 COVID-19 vaccines this week. RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, and St. Vincent Healthcare are now scheduling vaccination clinics for people in the 1B priority group, which includes people over age 70, people 16-69 with health conditions that put them at high risk for serious illness, and Native Americans and other people of color who are at high risk of developing complications from COVID-19.

Vaccination appointments are first-come, first-served basis. To schedule an appointment, you can contact: