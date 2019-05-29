Yellowstone County DUI Task Force sees decline in impaired driver-involved crashes and fatalities

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 10,000 people in 2017 were killed in drunk driving crashes involving a driver with an illegal blood alcohol level of .08 or greater. The Yellowstone County DUI Task Force works to reduce the number of alcohol-related incidents by promoting public education, legislative development and effective enforcement strategies.

The Yellowstone County DUI Task Force aims to lead prevention efforts in the community through public advocacy, education, funding, enforcement, and networking. Harrison Gillen is a deputy with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. He said there are many local agencies involved in the program.

"Montana Highway Patrol, Billings Police Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the Laurel police Department, other law enforcement agencies, the prosecutor's office, some victim witness advocates as well," Gillen said. "I think Mothers Against Drunk Driving and other social organizations get involved as well."

Gillen recently received an award of merit for being actively involved in DUI enforcement. He has arrested more than 70 DUI drivers since joining the department in 2016.

"In Yellowstone County, there's just as many impaired drivers on the road during, I guess what you call the daytime, as there is during the more traditional night time hours," Gillen said.

Yellowstone County is the most populous county in the state, with approximately 159,000 residents. The county has seen a total of 559 impaired driver-involved crashes in 2017. The lowest number since 2008. The number of fatalities involving impaired drivers in the county has been 6 during the same year, which has also been the lowest since 2008. Even so, Gillen said they still have a lot of work to do.

"Even with the increased number of Uber drivers and Lyft drivers we see, it still hasn't seemed to deter impaired driving."

Gillen said he will not stop from trying to keep the community safe from impaired drivers.

"Just don't do it," Gillen said. "It's the easiest crime to avoid when I'm out there. There's so many alternatives you can do. Billings is growing rapidly and with that, we have Lyft, Uber, or call a ride."

The next big holiday is the Fourth of July. Gillen said law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired drivers so drive sober or get pulled over.