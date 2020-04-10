BILLINGS, Mont. - The Psychological First Aid team of the Yellowstone County COVID-19 Command is offering a list of tools and resources to find help and stay connected in stressful times.

The list of resources and tools includes phone lines to provide a “listening ear,” or crisis prevention; online group meetings; video conferencing apps to avoid social isolation; local online events promoting virtual communities; and comprehensive sources for online mental health information.

The team, including members from Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and RiverStone Health, aims to promote good mental health and social connections during a time of uncertainty and physical distancing. The resource list includes:

Montana Warmline, a phone line through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) to help Montanans experiencing sadness during the current COVID-19 outbreak

Thrive for Montana, which teaches skills from cognitive behavior therapy to deal with stress, depression and anxiety

Online events geared to virtual physical activity or entertainment.

You can find the resource list on RiverStoneHealth.org.