Yellowstone County Commissioners meeting discusses Fire Safety Plan renewal contract

As we draw closer to fire season, it is necessary to prepare for what may come. The Yellowstone County Commissioners meeting Monday discussed the 2019 Fire Safety Plan for the county.

The Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator and Fire warden K.C. Williams said he reviewed last year's Fire Safety Plan Contract and did not find anything on which to improve. Because of this, Williams is suggesting the renewal of the contract between Yellowstone County and the state of Montana.

Williams said discussing the 2019 Fire Safety Plan is to prepare Yellowstone County for fires that may exceed the local ability to put them out. The county can tap into various resources if the renewal is approved.

"Typically, our fire departments are ready twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week and we maintain a relatively leveled state of preparedness," Williams said. "So, as the risk in the fire season goes up, because of limited assets, limited number of volunteers, limited amount of money, our ability to ramp that preparedness up stays kind of stagnant."

The DES coordinator said last year was a mild fire season and because of that, the county may see a harsh fire season this year.

"The fuel package that didn't burn last year is still present today," Williams explained. "On top of the new growth and the new fall and the new fuel package that we have now."

Williams said Mother Nature plays a big part in the fire season. Environmental factors will determine the preparedness level for the county. In the meantime, Williams reminds everyone to pay attention when conducting controlled burns.

"If you're going to do controlled burning, make sure that it is controlled and pay attention to the weather and the wind," Williams said. "Even to the extent of it probably wouldn't be a bad idea to not only when you activate your burn permit, just ask if it's really a good day to be burning."

Now that the 2019 Fire Safety Plan has been discussed, it'll be up for approval next week.