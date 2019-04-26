Yellowstone Conservation District gives away trees and shrubs in honor of Arbor Day

April 26th is National Arbor Day. Arbor Day encourages all Americans to plant and care for trees.

Trees are a vital resource, protecting areas from erosion while also providing oxygen and homes for wildlife. The national arbor day calendar indicates a newspaper editor established the day in 1872, challenging the people of Nebraska to plant as many trees as they could. They reportedly planted more than one million trees that day.

In honor of Arbor Day, the Yellowstone Conservation District is doing their tree giveaway! A tradition they do each year.

Clint Peck is the vice chairman of the Yellowstone Conservation District who said 500 trees and shrubs were given away on Friday at the Audubon Center to anyone who wanted them.

Dozens of cars were seen coming and going early Friday afternoon. It seemed like many people wanted to get a tree because there were really nice trees and shrubs.

Peck said there were six different kinds of trees and shrubs given away-- Amur Maple, Green Ash, Quaking Aspen, Cotoneaster, and Red Oiser Dogwoods.

"Trees are all around us and trees do help the environment," Peck said. "They help the asthetics of the city. Our rural areas, our urban areas, and Arbor Day is just a fun, cool kind of holiday event."

Peck said they started the giveaway at 11 Friday morning. He said they had given away more than 120 trees and shrubs by noon time and judging by the amount of people stopping by so early, Peck was expecting to have given away all of the trees by 2 in the afternoon.