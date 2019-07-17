BILLINGS, Mont. - The person killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 312 Wednesday has been identified.

The Yellowstone County coroner has identified 84-year-old Joan Gunderson of Worden as the victim in the crash.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the crash was reported about 3 p.m. Wednesday. The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 312 and North 8th Road near Huntley.

MHP tells KULR-8 two other people were injured in the crash. HELP Flight was dispatched and transported one person to a local hospital.

According to MHP, it appears one of the vehicles failed to yield to the other.