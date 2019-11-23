UPDATE: 11/25 11:15 a.m.

According to the Billings Police Department, a 5-year-old boy from Billings has died from injuries he suffered in a car crash on the West End Saturday.

Lieutenant Wooley says at this time, no citations or arrests have been made. The investigation is on-going.

UPDATE: With heavy hearts we are now investigating this as a fatality accident. A 5 y/o boy from Billings has died from his injuries. No citations or arrests at this time. Investigation remains on-going. - LT Wooley https://t.co/BH8B6Suq4Q — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) November 25, 2019

Original Report

Two crashes on South 32nd Street West between King Avenue West and Gabel Road sent 4 people to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Sargent Ben Milam, two separate crashes resulted in three juveniles and a 29-year-old woman being transported to the hospital.

S 32nd St W was closed about 7 p.m. Saturday night as a result of the crash.