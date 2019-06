3rd St W is shut down between Ave D and Ave E as BPD is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. A 16-year-old boy was struck by a NB van, according to Billings Police Sgt. Becker.

The incident occurred at 7.00 P.M.

The 16-year-old boy was transported to a nearby hospital.

We will update you with more details when they become available.