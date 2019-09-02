Fire crews are wrapping up their work on the 2,800 acre Mountain View Fire.

DNRC spokeswoman Crystal Beckman says the fire reached 85% containment over the weekend and should reach 100% containment by the end of the day (Sept. 3rd).

Monday’s work includes: patrolling the fire perimeter, extinguishing interior heat and repairing fire line that heavy equipment created during initial attack.

Beckman says two State Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) helicopters remain on site to provide firefighters with water if needed.

Beckman adds many resources will be demobilizing Tuesday morning, including the County Assist Team, but there will be DNRC and local resources in the area patrolling the fire.

People in the area should expect to see small puffs of smoke and or ash/dust tornados in the fire area.

Beckman says this is normal when weather is hot, dry and windy over a large burned area.

People living near the area were initially alerted to the fire through the CodeRed Emergency alert system. To download the CodeRED app to your mobile device just text Yellowstone to 99411 to get signed up.