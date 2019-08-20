BILLINGS, Mont. - Residents in Worden, Huntley, and Ballantine are being told not to drink tap water as nitrate levels remain high in the drinking water.

According to a health advisory, the water source has been determined to be under the influence of surface water and must be disinfected and filtered to meet water treatment regulations.

The advisory says boiling water is not an option for treatment. Bottled water is the safest alternative.

Any water, juice, or formula for children under six months of age should not be prepared with tap water.

Worden-Ballantine Water and Sewer District says they increased the disinfection treatment and are also seeking out options for new treatments.

A public meeting will be held Monday, August 26 at 6 p.m. in the Huntley Project High School commons area in Worden.

Gary Fredericks with the water and sewer district says they hope to provide as much information to residents of the three communities as they can. They will also answer any questions residents may have.