Drinking water in the Worden/Ballantine area has been deemed unsafe for consumption since July -- but the situation has been improving according to the WBYC Water and Sewer District.

"We're not finding the pathogens in our water that we were finding earlier. But those are not an indicator that the problem has gone away. They're just an indicator that there's no water from the surface penetrating like it was," said Gary Fredericks, the spokesman for the WBYC Water and Sewer District.

As Fredericks said the problem is not solved and the process of getting clean drinking water in the Worden/Ballantine area is one that could take some time.

"If everything went well and we were able to repair our system and the D-E-Q will continue to have us test, if we pass all those tests through the Spring they will probably take a real good look then at whether or not they consider our system safe again," says Fredericks.

He also noted that the worst case scenario timeline for having clean drinking water restored would be in the realm of four to five years. But the support for this community by the people of Montana donating cases of bottled water has been overwhelming to say the least.

Fredericks added, "People in Montana are incredibly generous. The businesses here are incredibly generous. Billings, Yellowstone County, everyone out in this area, we've just had an incredible outpouring of help. This kind of thing can save lives. It's way beyond just a bottle of drinking water. It's somebody's health, and that's the critical part."