One woman is offering $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people possibly involved in a structure fire that occurred Friday night.

Carol Kraft recalled how she was notified of the fire Friday night.

"I was awakened at 1:40 in the morning with a call from the Sheriff's department saying that my barn was on fire and I showed up, shortly thereafter, and it sure was," Kraft said.

This is what Carol saw - her barn completely destroyed, burned to the ground. She said officials believe the fire started at what used to be the east entrance next to some hay. The police report reveals arson is suspected.

"A witness came by and saw the fire and when they noticed it, it was very small at that point, and at the time that they noticed it, a car came speeding out of the driveway toward them with several persons in the car and the witness flagged down the car and spoke to the individuals in the car which was full of younger people and the driver appeared to be incredibly inebriated," Kraft said.

Carol believes these trespassers were having a party late Friday night. A witness said they appeared to be in their late teens, early twenties. The driver also appread to be caucasian with dark hair. The passenger was a female with a similar description, as well as, the people in the back seat. She said they were driving a late 90's Chevy Malibu model, grey in color. Authorities have collected their footprints, along with fingerprints they left at the scene.

"Bad decisions or poor choices, mistakes, accidents- they happen," Kraft said. "They're a part of life and they're all forgiveable and my hope is that somebody will take responsibility for it and move on and be great members of society."

Carol is saddened by the whole ordeal for many reasons.

"My son built it for me and we put a lot of time into it ourselves," Carol added. "It was just a dream over a lot of years and we were getting ready to build a house out here so..."

Since the construction of the barn wasn't finished, it wasn't covered by any insurance plan. The total loss is worth $70,000-$80,000.

If you think you have any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects, you are asked to call Carol at 406-672-2372 or you can visit her Facebook page.