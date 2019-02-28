Woman donates teddy bears to Billings Police Department for children in rough situations

One woman took it upon herself to buy more than 50 teddy bears from her place of work and donated the stuffed animals to the Billings Police Department.

Michelle Rangel from Huntley was working at a local business shortly after Valentine's Day, when she noticed the teddy bears were on sale. That's when she got the idea to donate the bears to those in need- children.

Rangel said she reached out to the community for help on Facebook, looking for organizations to donate to. One person mentioned the Billings Police Department.

Sergeant Shane Sheldon works in the detective division and said law enforcement, or first responders for that matter, will try and give stuffed animals or blankets to children experiencing incidents that can be traumatic for them.

Rangel said her 6-year-old son who is autistic, has been through situations that have dealt with first responders that were a little traumatic and thought other kids might be going through similar situations.

"It's going to help kids so that's my biggest thing," Rangel said. "I've worked in child care and I've worked with a lot of kids with special needs and I know what a difference something that small can make for them."

"They'll go to good use and, like I said, we greatly appreciate it," Sergeant Sheldon said. "It's wonderful that we have people in our community that look out for others."

Sergeant Sheldon said you can donate blankets or stuffed animals to any emergency service, such as the sheriff's office, American Medical Response, or hospital. And they will gladly accept those donations for children in rough situations.

Rangel said this isn't her first time donating to an organization and it certainly won't be her last.