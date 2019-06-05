Now to a story we first brought you Tuesday, a Billings man is accused of pointing a gun and threatening multiple women and children in a series of incidents taking from Laurel to Park City. 23-year-old Ryan Good is charged with felony assault with a weapon. KULR-8 spoke to one woman who said she was one of the victims. Her two children were witnesses.

The mother of two was heading to Big Timber from Billings to meet up with her child's father. The woman had both of her children, a 12 year old and a 3 year old, in the vehicle. She said she stopped at the Sinclair gas station in Laurel and noticed a motorcycle, but didn't think anything of it at the time.

The woman said she parked underneath the shade at this gas station next to the East Laurel exit. She said that's when the motorcyclist started following her.

23-year-old Ryan Good is suspected of being that motorcyclist. He allegedly followed the woman from Laurel to Park City.

"I thought he just wants to let me know, maybe I got some exhaust issue or something so I thought that was why he wanted me to pull over," the woman said. "I didn't think it was anything of the sort of what it ended up being. He asked me why I'd been following and he had been following me for like 16-20 miles and so I thought, 'Why are you asking if I've been following you? You've been following me.' So I thought it was a joke somebody I knew, and then I saw his face and realized I don't know this man and then he started cussing at me and then drew a weapon."

The woman said her immediate thoughts were on her children. Mom said she's trained in using firearms and has a license to carry a concealed weapon. Her daughter has been taught as well. The woman said there was a gun in the glove compartment and if she would've had to, she would have used it to protect her children.

"Why would you put the kids through that?" the woman said. "Why would you put a woman through that? Why would you put anyone through that? Especially to just drive off afterwards, it's like what did you want? Because you almost got shot. You almost died for your little joyride. I mean, I don't know if he understands or comprehends how serious his actions actually are and the kind of consequences it can reap. You know, that this is Montana. You're not the only gun owner."