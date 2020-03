MILES CITY, Mont. - A woman has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide in Custer County.

Katy Marshall-Parr is accused of stabbing a woman about 20 times in the head, neck, and face, according to court documents. The court documents state the stabbing happened 10:55 p.m. on Friday, February 28 at 612 Marilynn Street in Miles City.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to updates.