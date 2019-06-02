A pickup drove through the front of a mini mall on Main street in the Heights Friday afternoon sending two people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KULR-8 spoke with Matt Wagenman who describes those frightening details of what happened that Friday afternoon.

"Sitting with this nice guy, we're tattooing on him, and I don't know," Wagenman said. "It was crazy. It was seriously like- he though it was an airplane that hit the building, I thought maybe it was a gas leak or explosion. It sounded so loud when it hit and you felt the pressure, so I literally jumped up and yelled, 'What the hell is going on?'"

A pickup truck went through Wagenman's tattoo shop and came to rest in the POSH salon in the Billings Heights.

"What I didn't realize at the time, what was so scary, is that we didn't know that Suzie next door at POSH was pinned underneath the truck," Wagenman recalled. "After I started looking for a second, it dawns on me and I point and that's when it stops and I say 'Hey, is Suzie in the building?'"

Suzie is the owner of POSH salon. She was found pinned under the full-size Chevy pickup. Wagenman didn't realize he was still recording.

Wagenman said fire crews and EMT arrived within minutes. Battalion Chief Johnson said to us previously firefighters used their airbag system to lift the vehicle just enough to safely move the woman. She was in stable condition when she was sent to the hospital. Wagenman said she suffered a few injuries from the whole ordeal, but is expected to be okay.

"As far as I know, she had burns on her legs," Wagenman said. "There was something leaking from underneath the vehicle that was burning on her legs."

After experiencing a situation like this, Wagenman said there's one thing you can take from this.

"Life is too short," he said. "Just really spooky."

Wagenman despite this horrific event, he's glad everyone is okay.