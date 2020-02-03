BILLINGS, Mont. - Delta delayed two flights to Salt Lake City, one of those being delayed over 8 hours. United Airlines had to cancel a flight to Denver altogether.

The delays and canceled flights have forced passengers to find other ways to Utah.

Enterprise employee Denzel Maua says they have had a handful of people coming to them expressing their frustration with the airlines.

"Alot of the time with flights being delayed or rerouted, we have customers come over here looking for one way vehicles to Denver or Salt Lake City," Maua said.

Utah's winter storm warning is expected to stay in effect until 4 a.m. tomorrow morning.