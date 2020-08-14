BILLINGS, Mont. - Some Montana communities are seeing their local USPS collection boxes disappear, and the big question is "why?"

People have been using the iconic blue mail boxes for decades across the United States, and the U.S. Postal Service says when one of them starts receiving very small amounts of mail, it doesn't make sense to keep it at that location.

USPS says they place blue mail boxes at various locations based on mail volume, and when a box consistently receives only a few letters or packages for months on end, USPS says it costs the postal service more money in fuel and work hours than is necessary. In that case, they say it's simply good business sense to remove or relocate the box.

The USPS says over the past few years, they've been relocating low-use mail boxes to areas with high foot traffic like shopping centers or grocery stores. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines both shared statements about the removal of the collection boxes.

"The United States Postal Service (USPS) is an essential service for Montanans in both urban and rural towns and is relied upon by Montana veterans, the elderly, and rural communities across the state," Senator Steve Daines said. "Recently, I have received concerning reports that collection boxes have been removed in many Montana communities, including in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Livingston and the potential that the removals of collection boxes could result in delayed mail delivery and reduced mail options for Montanans. If so, that is unacceptable, and I request additional information about why these boxes have already been removed, any future plans the USPS has for other collection boxes in the state, and if these changes will affect delivery times."

"Since ringing the alarm on the removal of collection boxes from communities across Montana, it has become clear that these reports are accurate," Senator Jon Tester said. "These actions set my hair on fire and they have real life implications for folks in rural America and their ability to access critical postal services like paying their bills and voting in upcoming elections. Postmaster General DeJoy must immediately provide Montanans with an explanation for the actions of the USPS, or he can do it under oath before a Senate Committee."

According to a representative from the U.S. Postal Service, no collection boxes are slated for removal from Billings at this time.