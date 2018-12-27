BILLINGS, Mont. - It's that time of year again. Bright n' Beautiful, a local non-profit organization, is holding its annual Christmas tree recycling program.

According to the non-profit, Christmas tree mulch benefits ZooMontana, the Yellowstone River Parks Association, Montana Audubon Center and other organizations in our area.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 21, you can drop off your Christmas tree at the following locations:

Billings

Hanser's Automotive (430 South Billings Blvd)

Schnitzer Steel (1100 6th Avenue N)

Rocky Mountain Compost (3060 Farley Lane)

ZooMontana (2100 South Shiloh Rd)

Lockwood

Lockwood School (3329 Driftwood Lane)

Laurel

Magnum Development (220 West Main St)

Shepherd

Shepherd High School (7842 Shepherd Rd)

Huntley

United Methodist Church ( 149 Peritse Ave)

The organization asks that you please remove tinsel, ornaments, and any plastic wrapping before donating your tree.