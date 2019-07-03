ZooMontana has got some new stuff going on with the koi ponds. They've actually built a new koi pond, where the fish can now actually swim underneath the path, which obviously for kids, it's pretty awesome to see these fish swimming underneath you.

The other cool thing about this is you can actually feed the fish and there's something tranquil about feeding fish as odd as that sounds. The kids love it, but the fun thing is the adults love it just as much! Their average life-span, believe it or not, could be 25-35 years, but get this: the oldest koi fish that ever lived- documented- 226 years old. Isn't that crazy?! I mean, that's pretty amazing.

The amazing thing about koi is that they're actually pretty smart fish. You can actually train them. These guys are trained to humans because, of course, we're feeding them. That's why they're all huddling here, but believe it or not, there are actually koi fish that are trained to come up for a little scratch on the head. They sometimes can enjoy that, but they're an intelligent fish. They'll do quite a bit with them. The other neat thing is in the Japanese culture, especially, they're really revered. They're known for good luck, abundance, perseverance. So there's a lot of meaning behind these fish and gosh, they're just so beautiful to see.

One of the things that I'd like to know is can you tell us an interesting fact about these koi fish?

Yeah, so usually, they average about 10- 15 pounds. The biggest koi fish ever seen? 92 pounds! That's a big koi fish. that is certainly not normal. Here at the zoo, we feed these guys a specialized fish diet. It's a pelleted diet that these guys eat. Occasionally, we'll see them take some bugs off the top of the pond as well, but that pellet is really what sustains them.

All of the money that we get out of the feed, actually goes back into the animal collection for the enrichment fund and so it actually serves a good purpose. Not to mention, the fish do winter here as well. So in the winter time, the ice may be frozen over the pond, but the koi fish, believe it or not, are still underneath that ice.

Until next time, we'll see you back next week!