It's been a mild winter in the Magic City so far, but the city finally had some snowfall and may get some more in a couple of days.

Public Works Director Dave Mumford said the department's suggestion to you is to put the snow you shovel from your driveway or sidewalk, onto your lawn.

Mumford said Billings is in a semi-arid state where moisture to our grass is a good thing. He said you're not supposed to put it in the street. This is because if you were to put the snow in front of your house, there's more snow for the plows to push against your driveway. He also said you should be shoveling your sidewalks. Putting the snow onto the street will make it difficult for snow plows to make room for parking your vehicles.

Mumford said sidewalks are typically 5 feet wide and you should have at least 3 feet of it cleared. He also said the department would appreciate that cars are off the road when the snow plows come through.

"If there's cars on the street, we end up with going around them, we leave spots that aren't plowed," Mumford said. "But even worse, once you go around and they start to let loose of the snow- because we try to gate around a car, you end up with a larger berm where if we could just plow along, it leaves less of a mess for whoever."

Mumford added if you can keep the drains clear, do so. That's also why the snow plows will push the snow back as far as they do.